Orient Electric Q4 Review - High Trade Inventory, Unseasonal Rains Affected ECD Segment: ICICI Securities

As per our channel checks, trade inventory of fans was approx. six weeks at beginning of Q4 FY23 compared to normal inventory of one-two weeks. As trade needs to reduce investments in non-star rates fans before Q2 FY24, the primary sales of fans declined.

Unseasonal rains also impacted the offtake of fans. We note these issues are transitory in nature and should resolve before Q2 FY24. We note rest of the portfolio reported healthy growth as water heaters 100%, air coolers in midteens, business-to-business lighting 20% and wires also reported healthy growth.

Orient Electric Ltd. reported revenue, Ebitda and profit after tax decline of 12.7%, 42.5% and 49.5% YoY. While gross margin expanded 50 basis points with correction in input prices and better revenue mix, the Ebitda margin declined 470 bps YoY due to higher other expenditure (higher ad-spend in our view) and negative operating leverage. Other income was up 137% YoY.

The direct-to-market states reported 15% revenue growth YoY. Exports also reported revenue growth in high teens. We cut FY24-FY25 earnings estimates to factor in weak Q4 FY23 and muted consumer sentiment.

We model Orient Electric to report revenue and profit after tax compound annual growth rates of 15.1% and 49.7% over FY23-FY25E.