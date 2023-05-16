Orient Electric Q4 Results Review - Muted Offtake In Fans Dragged Performance: Dolat Capital

Orient Electric Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 results were below our estimates. Electrical consumer durable segment declined 20% due to soft consumer demand, heavy channel stocking in fans at the end of Q3 ahead of BEE star rating transition and unseasonal rains.

Lighting and switchgear witnessed strong momentum (up 11.8% YoY) with healthy growth across business-to-business (+20% ) and consumer business.

Lighting margins improved 380 basis points to 19.5%, was encouraging. Management expects steady margins in this segment going ahead.

Gross margin improved 50 bps due to better price realisation and product mix. However, Ebitda margin eroded 370 bps due to operating deleverage and higher brand investments.

Going ahead, margins are likely to improve gradually due to calibrated price increases, better operating leverage, premiumisation and cost control initiatives.

Orient Electric is optimistic of demand recovery in fans mainly on the back of its BLDC range. However, heightened competitive intensity in the category remains a key concern.