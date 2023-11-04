Orient Electric Q2 Results Review - Higher Investments Impact Margins: Dolat Capital
Gross margin improved 400 basis points due to better price realisation, cost optimisation project Sanchay (Rs 140 mn saving in Q2)
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Orient Electric Ltd.'s revenue increased 11%, was in line with our estimate. electrical consumer durables revenue grew 17% on a favorable base, led by fans (+ 25%). Lighting and switchgear segment reported flattish revenue, led by switchgear. Revenue from international business doubled in Q2 FY24.
Orient Electric's gross margin improved 400 basis points due to better price realisation, cost optimisation project Sanchay (Rs 140 million saving in Q2) and mix improvement. Continued investment in capability and brand building impacted Ebitda margins.
Heightened competitive intensity in the fans category, and investment in people and processes are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.
Fans growth in Q3 will be lower due to unfavorable base. Also, delay in operationalisation of Hyderabad facility will restrict incremental revenue from fans in FY24.
We have cut our FY24/25E earning per share estimates by 23%/17% to Rs 4.4/6.6 respectively and introduced FY26E EPS at Rs 8.6. We downgrade to 'Reduce' with a target price of Rs 240 (28 times FY26E EPS).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
KEC International Q2 Review - Robust Execution But An Elevated Debt Level Poses Concerns: Axis Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.