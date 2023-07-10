Orient Electric - Getting Future Ready: Dolat Capital
Focus on capacity, product portfolio expansion.
Dolat Capital Report
In its Annual Report FY23, Orient Electric Ltd. envisages its strategic excellence in-
manufacturing,
new product development,
talent development,
accelerating digital transformation,
financial strength,
channel diversification,
leveraging in-house design capabilities,
broadening global reach.
The year was marked by inflationary pressures, BEE star rating transition in fans, muted consumer demand and erratic weather conditions.
However, Orient Electric remained agile, capitalising on its growth potential while driving operational efficiencies.
