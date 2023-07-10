BQPrimeResearch ReportsOrient Electric - Getting Future Ready: Dolat Capital
ADVERTISEMENT

Orient Electric - Getting Future Ready: Dolat Capital

Focus on capacity, product portfolio expansion.

10 Jul 2023, 11:13 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Orient Electric Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Orient Electric Ltd. (Source: Company website)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Dolat Capital Report

In its Annual Report FY23, Orient Electric Ltd. envisages its strategic excellence in-

  1. manufacturing,

  2. new product development,

  3. talent development,

  4. accelerating digital transformation,

  5. financial strength,

  6. channel diversification,

  7. leveraging in-house design capabilities,

  8. broadening global reach.

The year was marked by inflationary pressures, BEE star rating transition in fans, muted consumer demand and erratic weather conditions.

However, Orient Electric remained agile, capitalising on its growth potential while driving operational efficiencies.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Dolat Capital Orient Electric FY23 Annual Report Analysis.pdf
ALSO READ

Consumer Durables Q1 Results Preview - Unseasonal Rains, Soft Demand, Competitive Pricing: Prabhudas Lilladher

Opinion
Consumer Durables Q1 Results Preview - Unseasonal Rains, Soft Demand, Competitive Pricing: Prabhudas Lilladher
Read More

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT