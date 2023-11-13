Orient Cement Q2 Results Review - Capex To Drive Into New League: Yes Securities

Orient Cement Ltd.'s result came largely in-line with our estimates. Volume/net sales realisation grew by 15% and 2% YoY resulted in revenue 17% YoY in Q2 FY24. Unexpected fall in raw material cost/tonne by 23% YoY led total cost/tonne to decline by 6% YoY during the quarter.

As a result, healthy NSR with eased cost translates to Ebitda/tonne of Rs 607 against Rs 263 in Q2 FY23. Ebitda came in at Rs 865 million, registering a growth of 166% YoY, whereas profit after tax came to Rs 246 million against net loss of Rs 95 million in Q2 FY23.

Now management prioritised the Chittapur expansion (three million tonnes per annum cement and and 2 mtpa clinker) to improve the production headroom as the unit has only one kiln running on 100% utilisation.

Furthermore, the company plans to add 3 mtpa clinker and 1 mtpa grinding unit at Devapur to cater the 2 mtpa of GU in Madhya Pradesh by FY25E.

Management guided +12% YoY volume growth to 6.5 million tonnes for FY24E and reiterates its policy to focus on better pricing over higher dispatches to improve the margins.