Orient Cement Q2 Results Review - Better Than Expected Performance: Axis Securities

Orient Cement Ltd. reported revenue/volume/Ebitda growth of 15%/17%/166%YoY (above expectations) and profit after tax of Rs 25 crore against loss of Rs 9 crore last year on the back of lower operating cost and higher realisation YoY.

Orient Cement recorded an Ebitda Margin of 12% (above expectations) against 5.3%YoY.The quarter’s volume stood at 1.43 million tonnes per annum, up 15% YoY. Orient Cement’s Ebitda/tonne stood at Rs 607 (above expectations), up131% YoY and it reported realisation/tonne of Rs 5,057 against Rs 4,978 up 1.5% YoY.

The company’s cost/tonne declined by 6%/3% YoY/QoQ to Rs 4,449 on the back of lower Power/fuel and inventory adjustment.