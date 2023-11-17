Orchid Pharma - Opening Up Multiple Growth Avenues: Systematix

Our recent interaction with the Orchid Pharma Ltd. management was aimed at understanding their business and growth outlook. Orchid Pharma is an active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing company with one of the widest portfolio of cephalosporin APIs. We gather, the company is on the verge of opening up multiple growth avenues.

These growth opportunities should gradually build up and help the company multiply its current revenue and profitability base over the next five years. Key opportunities management believes that would unfold are, commercialisation of

its seven-ACA manufacturing facility, its novel antibiotic product (Enmetazobactam), Cefiderocol in low middle-income countries markets, and A portfolio of sterile-focused abbreviated new drug applications in the U.S. synergies from the potential merger with its parent, Dhanuka Laboratories Ltd. is another huge opportunity management believes that will likely evolve.

The stock currently trades at 25 times trailing twelve months Ebitda. We do not have a rating on Orchid Pharma.

Backward integrating to key starting material - Commercialisation of seven-ACA manufacturing at Jammu to start in Q4 FY25.