Oracle Financial Services Q4 Review - Results Miss, Healthy Licence Wins Restore Confidence: Dolat Capital
Pipeline remains robust.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. reported revenue growth of 15% YoY in Indian rupee terms at Rs 14.7 billion (our estimate: at Rs 15.7 billion).
Revenue miss was on account of slower bookings of implementation revenues during the quarter (flat QoQ at Rs 6.6 billion). Licence signings for the quarter stood at $28.8 million (up 5% QoQ, down 2% YoY).
Operating profit margin stood at 43% for the quarter (our estimate: 44%) up 243 basis points QoQ but the recovery was slower than expectation given sustained investments in talent costs and increased sales and marketing cost due to opening up factor.
Despite the miss in Q4 performance we believe Oracle Financial Services' delivery continues to trend on improved track as evident from strong hiring in FY23 (9% YoY), healthy licence revenue up 5% YoY at $96 million.
The current run rate suggest possibility of high single digit growth in FY24E revenues and gradual recovery in profitability over coming quarters.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
L&T Technology Q4 Results Review - Organic Guidance Commentary Positive But Is Broadly Built-In: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.