Oracle Financial Q1 Review - Healthy Licence Wins, Hiring Momentum Suggest Sustained Traction: Dolat Capital

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. reported revenue growth of 4.3% YoY in Indian rupee terms at Rs 14.6 billion (our estimate at Rs 14.8 billion).

Revenue miss was due to slower bookings of implementation revenues during the quarter (flat QoQ at Rs 6.7 billion).

Licence signings for the quarter stood at $27.4 million (down 4.9% QoQ, up 4.6% YoY). Healthy hiring up 8% YoY suggest sustained pipeline on implementation that would drive overall growth in coming quarters.

Operating profit margin stood at 41.2% for the quarter (our estimate: 41.9%) given sustained investments in talent costs – net added ~600 plus resources on YoY basis as it is building capacity to meet rising implementation revenue opportunities.

Despite the slight miss we believe Oracle Financial Services’ delivery continues to trend on improved track and thus expected improved financial performance heron.

Maintain 'Buy' with discounted cash flow based target price of Rs, 4,330 (implies 17 times on FY25E).