Oracle Financial Annual Report Analysis - Highlights Need For BFSI To Evolve On Tech Landscape: Dolat Capital

Chairman’s Addresses Tech led Biz. momentum

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. had a strong FY23, with revenue increasing by 9% to Rs 57 billin driven by the company's continued investment in new products and services, such as Oracle Banking Cloud Services (increased adoption), as well as its expansion into new markets.

Oracle Financial Services also won several awards for its products and services, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and leadership (was recognized as global leader in RiskTech).

Innovations in Oracle Banking Cloud Services (a new suite of cloud -based services) will help banks renovate and modernise their business capabilities.

Oracle Financial Services' customer service and engagement offerings deliver an optimal mix of persona -driven digital self -service and assisted engagement capabilities, artificial intelligence/machine learning and automation -powered product and core operations coupled with an architecture that is anchored on micro -services.