Opening Up Of Two New States For Micro Finance Lending – Industry Growth To Accelerate: ICICI Securities

Micro finance institution sector continued to strengthen its position as one of the important lending segments, more importantly, from a regulatory standpoint. In a landmark judgement, Telangana High Court on Feb 14, 2023 directed states that they cannot control or implement any other regulation as microfinance entities are already governed by the Reserve Bank of India and thus, dual regulatory framework is not advisable. Earlier in May 2022, the Supreme Court also passed a similar judgement in the matter of Nedumpilli Finance Company versus State of Kerala, refraining the state from levying moneylending act on NBFCs, as NBFCs are regulated by the RBI.

We believe recent judgements from higher authorities would provide better clarity on MFI regulatory framework and also eliminate any possibility of dual regulations.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have not participated in MFI growth journey during the past decade. Telangana High Court’s judgement would open up fresh MFI lending in these two states at an accelerated pace.

Both the states combined offer potential growth opportunity of ~Rs 600 billion (more than 20% of industry assets under management as on Sep-22).

As on Sep-22, only ~5% of total MFI lending opportunity has been captured by the players in these two states. Overall, we believe MFI sector is well poised to deliver 20% plus AUM growth and 3% plus sector return on asset by FY24E.

Within the sector, we prefer non-banking financial company-MFIs like CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. and Fusion MicroFinance Ltd. to play the MFI theme.