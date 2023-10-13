OPEC World Oil Outlook Takeaways – See No Peak Oil, At Least For The Next Decade: ICICI Securities
Projections by OPEC indicate oil demand for India will grow at a robust 4.7% per annum over CY22-28E.
ICICI Securities Report
The World Oil Outlook to 2045 released by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries provides some crucial insights on world oil demand, supply and refining space over short term (CY22-25), medium term (CY22-28) and long term (CY22-45).
Four key conclusions from the report include:
Oil demand growth remains on a strong footing, even as regional distribution is varied, with declines in developed economies offset by sharply higher growth in developing economies,
supplies from OPEC, is the key to meeting demand requirements, even as non-OPEC supplies may also grow at a healthy pace till CY35,
refining supply may fall short of demand over the next decade, implying tight balances, and hence, stronger margins and
global oil may still require massive investments over the next decade.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
