ONGC Q4 Results Review - Exceptional Items Lead To Net Loss: Motilal Oswal

ONGC’s reported EBITDA stood at INR163.4b (-12% YoY, -20% QoQ), 22% below our estimate, due to higher other expenses in 4QFY23. Net loss came in at INR2.5b (v/s our PAT est. of INR109.3b) led by exceptional items of INR92.4b for provisions-related ongoing dispute regarding the applicability of service tax and GST on Royalty.

Management expects oil production from KG-DWN-98/2 to commence by Aug’23 in an optimistic scenario and by Oct’23 in a worst case scenario. The peak oil production is likely to be ~40-45kbopd as per earlier guidance.

Although the levy of windfall tax by the Center with a fortnightly revision raised concerns on realizations of upstream companies, the govt. has adjusted windfall taxes in line with crude oil fluctuations. Our estimate suggests that the govt. is allowing a post-windfall realization of USD68- 81/bbl and we expect it to remain at ~USD70/bbl for FY24-25.

The implementation of the Kirit Parikh Committee's recommendations from Apr'23 has provided the much-needed respite to the company, as it had to sell gas below the cost of production for quite a long time. We build in gas price assumptions of USD6.5/mmBtu for FY24-FY25E. Further, management highlighted that every year, ~6-8% of APM gas production comes from new wells that will attract 20% premium as per the new pricing policy.

We keep our standalone estimates unchanged for now, however, we cut our consolidated estimates, due to the investments ONGC has in HPCL, MRPL and PLNG.