ONGC Q3 Results Review - Strong Guidance For Production Growth: Motilal Oswal

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. reported Ebitda of Rs 204.1 billion (up 28% YoY, up 9% QoQ), in line with our estimates. Oil realisation stood at $76.7/barrel of oil (after taking into effect Q3 windfall tax).

Crude oil and gas sales stood at 4.7 million metric tonne and 4.2 billion cubic metre, respectively, both in line with our estimates.

First oil from the Krishna-Godavari basin is expected in May/June 2023. Incremental production guidance stands at 1.9 mmt of oil and 2.8 bcm of gas in FY24 and 2.2 mmt and 3.8 bcm in FY25.

At the peak, incremental production could be 45 thousand barrels of oil per day and 12 million metric standard cubic metre per day in FY25.

The windfall tax stood at ~Rs 5,050/million tonne in Feb-23 till date from Rs 23, 250/ mt in July 2022, in line with the decline in oil prices. However, with no end to the windfall tax in sight, we have already extended its effect to Q4 FY23, FY24 and FY25 in our note ‘top pick 2023’.

We have not changed our brent assumptions for FY24/FY25 ($90/bbl), with net realization at $70/bbl (after taking into effect the windfall taxes).

With the in-line Q3 performance, the standalone business does not warrant a change in our estimates for FY23/FY24/FY25.