ONGC Q3 Results Review - Healthy Realisation, Improving Volume Outlook: Prabhudas Lilladher

We change our consolidated FY23/24/25E earnings for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. by down 31%/8%/5% to factor in-

higher FY23E loss of Rs 88 billion (Rs 24.6 billion earlier) for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., cut in Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.’s FY23E estimates by 83% towards windfall tax impact and higher crude oil realisation for FY24/25E to $75/75/barrel of oil ($73/70/bbl earlier).

ONGC's Q3 standalone Ebitda was in-line with our estimates at Rs 204.1 billion (up 8.5% QoQ; our estimate: Rs 218.3 billion), while profit after tax came at Rs 110.5 billion (down 13.9% QoQ our estimate: Rs 121.4 billion).

Q3 consolidated Ebitda/profit after tax stood at Rs 234.9 billion (up 42% QoQ) and Rs 116.7 billion (up 71% QoQ).

Going forward, with KG98/2 field coming on stream we expect ONGC’s oil and gas production to increase by 4-5%.