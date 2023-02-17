ONGC Q3 Results Review - Healthy Realisation, Improving Volume Outlook: Prabhudas Lilladher
Higher blended gas realisation of $9.2/mmbtu (Q2:$6.8) drive Q3 earnings.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We change our consolidated FY23/24/25E earnings for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. by down 31%/8%/5% to factor in-
higher FY23E loss of Rs 88 billion (Rs 24.6 billion earlier) for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.,
cut in Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.’s FY23E estimates by 83% towards windfall tax impact and
higher crude oil realisation for FY24/25E to $75/75/barrel of oil ($73/70/bbl earlier).
ONGC's Q3 standalone Ebitda was in-line with our estimates at Rs 204.1 billion (up 8.5% QoQ; our estimate: Rs 218.3 billion), while profit after tax came at Rs 110.5 billion (down 13.9% QoQ our estimate: Rs 121.4 billion).
Q3 consolidated Ebitda/profit after tax stood at Rs 234.9 billion (up 42% QoQ) and Rs 116.7 billion (up 71% QoQ).
Going forward, with KG98/2 field coming on stream we expect ONGC’s oil and gas production to increase by 4-5%.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.