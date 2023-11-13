ONGC Q2 Results Review - Ramp Up In Production To Be Key Monitorable: Prabhudas Lilladher
Net oil realisation post windfall tax came in at $73 / barrel of oil while gas realisation stood at $6.5/mmBtu
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.’s result was below estimates with Ebitda/profit after tax of Rs 183.6 billion (-6% QoQ, our estimate: Rs 199 billion) and Rs 102.2 billion (+2%Q/Q, our estimate: Rs 107.4 billion) respectively on a standalone basis.
On a QoQ basis, oil and gas production fell 1% and 0.6%, respectively. Total volume is expected to increase with commencement of rest of production from KG Basin and we have estimated a 4% compound annual growth rate and 6% CAGR in oil and gas production, respectively over FY23-FY26E.
ONGC is currently trading at 4.7 times FY25 price/earning and 2.7 times FY25 enterprise value/Ebitda.
We maintain our ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 237, valuing the standalone business at seven times FY26 adjusted EPS of Rs 28.2 and add the value of investments of Rs 39.
