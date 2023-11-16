ONGC Q2 Results Review - Long-Awaited Oil Production From KG Basin In Sight: Motilal Oswal

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.’s reported Ebitda stood at Rs 183.6 billion (down 2% YoY), 6% below our estimate, due to higher-than-expected special additional excise duty at $11.8/barrel of oil (versus our estimate of $8.1/bbl).

Management expects the commencement of oil production from KG-DWN98/2 as early as November 2023. The projected peak oil production is estimated to reach ~45,000 barrels oil per day by FY25. Additionally, gas production from the basin is poised to escalate to 10 million metric standard cubic metre per day by FY25.

The government has adjusted windfall taxes in line with crude oil fluctuations and our estimate suggests that the government is allowing a post-windfall realisation of ~$75/bbl. We model the same at ~$73/bbl from Q3 FY24 onwards.

Under the new gas pricing policy, gas produced from new administered pricing mechanism fields or intervention in existing fields will attract 20% premium over APM prices.

Every year, around 6-8% of ONGC’s gas production comes from new wells. We build in gas price assumptions of $6.5/metric million British thermal unit from Q3 FY24 onwards.

We raise our standalone earnings per share estimates by 5% for FY24 and FY25; however, we have cut consolidated Ebitda/profit after tax estimates by 7%/9% for FY24 and by 4/8% for FY25 due to ONGC’s stake in Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. and weaker-than-expected performance in ONGC Videsh Ltd. during H1 FY24.

We value the standalone business at six times FY25E adjusted EPS of Rs 32.4 and add the value of investments to arrive at our target price of Rs 235, implying 18% potential upside. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock.