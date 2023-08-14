ONGC Q1 Results Review - A Muted Start To The Year, But Next 18 Months Should See Strength: ICICI Securities
Gas prices to remain above long-term average.
ICICI Securities Report
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. has reported 28% YoY dip in standalone Ebitda and 34% dip in recurring profit after tax for Q1 FY24 (Ebitda /profit after tax was Rs 182.5 billion / Rs 100.1 billion versus our estimate of Rs 154.3 billion / Rs 66.8 billion, respectively), with consolidated recurring Ebitda /profit after tax up 59% / 12% YoY led by stronger performance from subsidiaries Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.
We note even at a realisation of $75.5/barrel of oil for oil and ~Rs 21/standard cubic metre for gas, our standalone and consolidated earnings per share estimates of Rs 38.4/share and Rs 39.3/share for FY24E are well above the average EPS for FY22/FY23, respectively.
With stronger production from KG field likely available by FY25, our FY25E EPS estimate of Rs 45.6 signifies stronger earnings prospects, even with capped realisations on oil and gas.
We believe valuation at 3.9 times FY24E consolidated EPS and 2.5 times enterprise value/Ebitda remains attractive. Reiterate 'Buy'.
