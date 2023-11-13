ONGC, Eicher Motors, BSE, Lemon Tree, Galaxy Surfactants And More Q2 Results Review: HDFC Securities
We maintain our 'Add' rating on ONGC with a target price of Rs 208, based on oil, gas production growth at 6/9% CAGR over FY24-26E
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
ONGC - Production remains weak
We maintain our 'Add' rating on Oil and Natural Gas Ltd. with a target price of Rs 208, based on oil and gas production growth at 6/9% compound annual growth rate over FY24-26E, attractive valuation of 4.7 times Mar-25 earnings per share, a ~10% discount to five-year average price/earning of 5.2 times, 0.7 times Mar-25 price/book value with return on equity of ~16%, and a dividend yield of ~6%.
However, this is offset by limited earnings potential, owing to the levy of a windfall tax on crude oil prices and a decline in the price of domestically produced administered price mechanism gas.
Q2 FY24 reported Ebitda at Rs 184 billion (-2% YoY, -6% QoQ), coming in marginally below our estimate, owing to higher-than-expected statutory levies and other expenses. However, profit after tax at Rs 102 billion (-20% YoY, +2% QoQ) came in well below our estimate, impacted by higher depreciation and depletion costs and lower-than-expected other income. Total crude oil and gas production and sales came below estimates.
Eicher Motors - Competitive pressure to be visible in coming quarters
Eicher Motors Ltd.’s Q2 PAT was ahead of estimates due to a better-than-expected margin at Royal Enfield and steady performance at VECV. The margin beat at RE was driven by sharp gross margin expansion in Q2, which came as a surprise.
Competition has significantly heightened in the 250-500cc segment post the recent launches by both Harley Davidson (in partnership with Hero MotoCorp) and Triumph (in partnership with Bajaj Auto Ltd.) at extremely competitive and similar price points to RE.
While their ambitions are likely to be much higher, even if both these peers together can ramp up to 10% of RE volumes over six-nine months, it would cap RE’s future growth potential.
Given the competitive aggression, we believe that RE would be forced to reconsider its pricing/brand strategy very quickly, which will in turn drive margin pressure.
Even export momentum is now derailed given the geopolitical challenges at least in the near term. While RE’s performance has held up so far, we expect the same to be impacted as competitors ramp up their production in the coming quarters.
Given a better than-expected performance in H1, we have raised our earnings estimate by 10%/4% for FY24-25E. Reiterate 'Reduce' with a revised price target of Rs 3,407 (from Rs 3,207) as we roll forward to Sep 25 earnings.
BSE - Solid performance; future bright
BSE Ltd. delivered a solid quarter with a significant beat on both the revenue and margins front. The revenue was up 46% QoQ and margins expanded ~1200 bps QoQ led by a surge in transaction and clearing revenue. BSE traction in the derivative segment continues and it has gained ~12% market share.
The launch of the new BANKEX contract with a Monday expiry is scaling new heights every week and will help in further gain in market share. The go-live of large discount brokers and increase in active UCCs (~1 million versus ~10 mn for NSE) is driving volume for BSE. The revenue from the derivative segment was ~Rs 50 million and incurred a cost of ~Rs 150 million.
The impact of higher revenue from the derivative segment will come in Q3 as the price hike is effective November 23. We expect the derivative segment to contribute ~10/30% of BSE’s FY24/25E revenue.
The rise in clearing revenue is a function of the higher number of trades in the derivatives segment and higher margin collection from members is leading to higher interest income.
We expect a revenue/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of ~35/44% over FY23-26E, led by traction in transaction revenue. We increase our EPS estimates by ~6/3% for FY25/26E and assign a SoTP-based target price of Rs 2,490, based on 40 times core FY26E PAT plus CDSL stake plus net cash ex SGF. The stock is trading at a core price/earning of 36/30 times FY25/26E. Maintain 'Buy'.
Galaxy Surfactants - Demand revival across all markets
Our 'Buy' recommendation on Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. with a price target of Rs 3,491 is premised on-
the stickiness of business, as over 50% of the revenue mix comes from MNCs and
the ability to pass on fluctuations in raw material costs to its customers.
Q2 Ebitda was 3% above our estimate while adjusted profit after tax aligned with our estimate.
Lemon Tree - Strong performance in a seasonally-weak quarter
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. recorded the best-ever Q2 in its history as revenue grew 16% YoY in Q2 FY24 to Rs 2.3 billion, led by an increased occupancy of 71.7% (+542 bps YoY) despite subdued average room rate growth of 7% YoY, leading to strong revenue per available room growth of +16% YoY.
The increase in occupancy was driven by strong demand, aided by vacations and corporate travel but the key was ARR growth kept deliberately low to attract price-sensitive customers.
Lemon Tree Ebitda margin declined by 225 bps YoY to 45.5%, led by increased renovations and preoperative expenses of Aurika, Mumbai. Management guided that the strong growth momentum will continue as it expects a favourable supply-demand mismatch to last for another four years.
Also, it guided about no major capex hereon and that its focus is on asset sweating and deleveraging. Aurika Mumbai with 669 rooms (recently opened in October 2023) is expected to drive RevPAR growth.
We expect Lemon Tree to benefit from ongoing demand tailwind and report strong numbers, going ahead. We resume coverage with a 'Buy' rating with an unchanged FY25 enterprise value/Ebitda multiple of 17 times and a target price of Rs 125/share.
