OMCs Update - Earnings Recovery Continues: Prabhudas Lilladher

OMCs Update - Earnings Recovery Continues
Going forward, we expect OMCs to report profits of ~Rs 128 billion in Q4 FY23.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
In Q3 FY23 oil marketing companies turned profitable at Rs 27.4 billion after H1 FY23 losses of Rs 227 billion given-
improvement in marketing margins (blended marketing loss Rs 1.6/litre) and
healthy refining margins at $9.1- 15.9/barrel of oil.
A year into the Ukraine-Russia war has led to high energy prices resulting in steep losses and severe OMCs underperformance (5-25%). However, oil and product prices are now down by 12-18% versus last year.
Going forward, we expect OMCs to report profits of ~Rs 128 billion in Q4 FY23, based on current marketing margin trends and stock performance to reflect improving fundamentals.
We maintain our estimates, recommendations and reiterate a positive stance on the sector.
