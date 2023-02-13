Oil India Q3 Results Review - Healthy Realisation Despite Windfall Taxes: Motilal Oswal

Oil India Ltd. reported higher-than-estimated Ebitda at Rs 28.6 billion (up 125% YoY) in Q3 FY23 due to lower-than-estimated other operating expenses during the quarter.

Oil sales volumes were in line with our estimates at 0.77 metric million tonne while gas sales volumes were 5% below our estimates at 0.61 billion cubic metre. Net oil realisation, after accounting for the impact of windfall tax, came in at $77.1/barrel of oil for the quarter.

Although Brent price has cooled-off from its peak of ~$120/bbl in June 2022 to ~$85/bbl currently, we expect crude to remain elevated at ~$90/bbl during FY23-FY25, amid ongoing geopolitical concerns and active production management by OPEC+.

While the levy of windfall tax by the Center with fortnightly revision had raised concerns on the realisations of upstream companies, the government has adjusted windfall taxes in line with crude oil fluctuations.

Our estimate suggests that the government is allowing a post-windfall realisation of $68- 81/bbl and we expect the same to remain at ~$70/bbl for FY24-25E.

We model gas price assumptions of $5.7/metric million British thermal unit for FY23-FY25E and forecast Oil India’s domestic oil and gas production to stand at 6.1 and 6.2 means million tons of oil equivalent in FY24 and FY25, respectively.