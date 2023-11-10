Oil India Q2 Results Review - Higher Sales Volumes Drive Ebitda Beat: Motilal Oswal
Realisation in line but volumes beat estimates.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Oil India Ltd. reported 13% higher than expected Ebitda at Rs 24.9 billion (+ 35% YoY) in Q2 FY24, led by higher-than-expected oil and gas sales volumes.
However, reported profit after tax was below our estimate due to exceptional items related to provisions taken on an ongoing dispute related to the applicability of goods and services tax on royalty.
Oil India adjusted PAT came in above our estimate at Rs 19.1 billion (+ 10.9% YoY). We expect the crude prices to remain elevated at ~ $ 90/ barrel of oil in Q4 FY24 and FY25 amid active production management by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus.
Although the levy of windfall tax by the center with a fortnightly revision raised concerns on realisations of upstream companies, the Government has adjusted windfall taxes in line with crude oil fluctuations.
Our estimate suggests that the Government is allowing a post-windfall realisation of ~ $ 75/bbl and we expect the same to be at ~ $ 73/bbl from Q3 FY24 onward.
Owing to a stronger-than-expected operational performance in Q2 FY24, we raise our Ebitda/PAT assumptions by 7%/16% for FY24E and by 14%/16% for FY25E.
The stock currently trades at a price/earning multiple of 5.2 times FY25E earning per share. We value the stock at 5.5 times FY25E standalone adjusted.
EPS and add investments to arrive at our target price of Rs 410. Maintain 'Buy'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Muthoot Finance Q2 Results Review -Net Interest Margins Declined Further; Slow Gold Loan Growth: IDBI Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.