Oil India Q2 Results Review - Higher Sales Volumes Drive Ebitda Beat: Motilal Oswal

Oil India Ltd. reported 13% higher than expected Ebitda at Rs 24.9 billion (+ 35% YoY) in Q2 FY24, led by higher-than-expected oil and gas sales volumes.

However, reported profit after tax was below our estimate due to exceptional items related to provisions taken on an ongoing dispute related to the applicability of goods and services tax on royalty.

Oil India adjusted PAT came in above our estimate at Rs 19.1 billion (+ 10.9% YoY). We expect the crude prices to remain elevated at ~ $ 90/ barrel of oil in Q4 FY24 and FY25 amid active production management by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus.