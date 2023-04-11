Oil & Gas Sector Q4 Results Preview - Mixed Outlook Across The Chain: Nirmal Bang

We expect our oil and gas universe to show a mixed trend in Q4 FY23 results. We are above consensus except for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. We see oil marketing companies results showing a mixed trend despite the marketing turnaround to modest profits - marketing margins are set to touch Rs 1.5/litre from a loss of Rs 3.3/litre in Q3 FY23.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. is likely to deliver 138% YoY profit after tax growth on the back of marketing turnaround and support from Bina refining margin (despite QoQ dip) that will offset the hit from over $6/barrel of oil inventory loss (due to the correction in global oil prices QoQ).

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. will likely see modest 7.2% YoY growth in profit after tax and HPCL will see a decline of 54.2% YoY due to inventory loss. The reduction in the export duty on petrol and diesel (that benefited HPCL in Q3 FY23) is an added pain for HPCL because it produces less of these fuels than it sells.

HPCL will also suffer from the impact of inventory loss that will undo the gains in marketing; we also have concerns about Vizag refinery, which has been weighed down by year-to-date losses as per Q3 FY23 results.

In IOCL the decline in refining and downswing to loss in petchem will be offset by the revival in marketing Ebitda. Q4 FY23 Brent is down 8.2% QoQ at $81/bbl and 17.3% down YoY.

Gas prices have crashed to under $15/metric million British thermal unit by the end of March 2023 due to improved storage, reduced demand and a warmer winter in Europe.