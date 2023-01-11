Oil & Gas Sector Q3 Results Preview - Subdued Quarter To Set The Tone For FY23E: Nirmal Bang
We expect our oil and gas universe to report a double-digit decline in Q3 FY23 earnings.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
We expect our oil and gas universe, barring city gas distribution major Gujarat Gas Ltd. and its smaller peer Mahanagar Gas Ltd., to report a double-digit decline in Q3 FY23 earnings.
Except for Gujarat Gas and Mahanagar Gas, our estimates are below consensus. Oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. are likely to report 72.2%/76% YoY decline in profit after tax - worse than consensus estimates.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. will buck this trend, with a swing in Ebitda/profit after tax from a profit to loss.
The decline in OMC earnings is due to marketing under-recovery amid retail pump prices remaining frozen since Apr-22 and inventory losses of ~$7/barrel of oil likely from the 12.47% decline in Indian crude basket price QoQ.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Oil & Gas Q3 Results Preview - Higher Gas Cost Continues To Hurt Growth: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.