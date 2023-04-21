Oil & Gas Sector Outlook - Futures Prices Imply Material Upside To CGD Margins For FY24E: ICICI Securities

The combination of the softer domestic gas prices expected over FY24E-FY26E and the persistent softness in spot LNG prices should be a comfort for margins of the city gas distribution companies.

Our estimates are building-in (‘spot LNG price of’) ~$20/metric million British thermal unit over H1 FY24E and ~$30-32/mmbtu average price for H2, implying an average price of $25-26/mmbtu for the full year in our base case estimates.

However, futures prices for Japan Korea Marker LNG imply spot LNG can average a lot lower, at $15.3/mmbtu. This can add a material Rs 3.9-20.6/share earnings per share upside (16- 45%) to our base case estimates for FY24E.

For the medium term too, prospects for margins appear stronger, with global LNG export capacity to see a 40-50% addition (versus current) over the next three-four years, based on industry projections.

European demand forecasts for CY23 are the only wrinkle in this tale, with IEA projecting a demand gap of ~20 million tonner per annum for CY23 despite multiple measures taken to mitigate the Russian supply loss expected in the foreseeable future.