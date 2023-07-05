Oil, Gas Sector - Crude Oil Remained Stable In June But A Steep Production Cut May Inflate Price: Systematix
Indraprastha Gas and GAIL India remained a preferred pick.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
In June 2023, brent price traded in a very narrow range of $72-77/barrel of oil while averaged at $75/bbl versus $75.7/bbl in May 2023. Though growth was expected to remain sluggish due to higher inflation and interest rates, Energy Information Administration predicts global oil demand to grow 1.7% month-on-month to 102.1 million barrels per day in June 2023.
Further, Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus had decided to cumulatively cut the production by 3.7 mbpd from October 2022, the actual cut from OPEC was just 1.2 mbpd.
Further, recently Saudi Arabia decided to cut it’s production further by 1mbpd in July 2023 which was flattish month-on-month at 10 mbpd.
Overall, OPEC’s production was flattish month-on-month to 28.6 mbpd from 28.5 mbpd in May-23.
Declining U.S. and global rig counts along with the expected rise in demand (EIA) amid lower supply from OPEC+ may lead to higher prices in the medium term.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.