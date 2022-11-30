Oil, Gas Sector Check - Price Cap Removes Overhang Of High Gas Prices: Prabhudas Lilladher
Capping APM gas prices is encouraging for CGDs, as they account for ~90% of priority sector demand (CNG + PNG domestic).
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
The government appointed panel for reviewing prices of natural gas (headed by Mr. Kirit Parikh) have submitted their recommendations, which is yet to be approved by the Cabinet before finalising domestic gas price.
A cap of $4-6.5/metric million British thermal unit has been suggested for gas produced from older fields by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. and Oil India Ltd., with cap rising by $0.5/mmbtu every year and full deregulation in January-2027.
Also to promote new investment, gas produced from new fields are to be given pricing and marketing freedom, which is positive for Reliance Industries Ltd. and ONGC.
Capping APM gas prices is encouraging for city gas distributions, as they account for ~90% of priority sector demand (compressed natural gas plus piped natural gas domestic).
Falling domestic gas and spot LNG prices is positive for Indraprastha Gas Ltd. and Mahanagar Gas Ltd. followed by Gujarat Gas Ltd.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.