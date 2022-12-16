Oil & Gas Sector Check - Marketing Margin Woes Continue For OMCs: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
Oil marketing companies have been incurring marketing losses of Rs 9.5/Rs 0.1 per liter on diesel/petrol in FY23 till date as they have left fuel prices unchanged, despite the volatility in crude oil prices.
Losses in the marketing segment have been partially offset by a record high Singapore gross refining margin of $11.4/barrel of oil in FY23 till date, led by supply disruptions in Russia and lower export of petroleum products from China.
However, Singapore GRM has started softening, and for a brief period even turned negative in Sep-22 from the peak of $24.5/bbl in June 2022.
The significant softening of refining margin may result in a further deterioration in earnings for OMCs.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. has been the biggest beneficiary of high GRMs, while highest marketing leverage has put Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. in most disadvantageous position.
