Oil & Gas Q4 Results Preview - Lower Spot LNG Price To Boost Volume: Systematix

For Q4 FY23, the operating profit of the companies under gas sector is estimated to see a robust 36% growth sequentially owing to sharp fall in liquefied natural gas price and higher volume. Spot LNG price corrected sharply 41% QoQ to $18.4/metric million British thermal unit while gas consumption volume also increased significantly.

City gas distribution companies’ Ebitda margin is expected to increase by 152 basis points sequentially, given sharp dip in LNG price for both spot and contracted. Also, use of high pressure-high temperature gas for priority sector also helped improving margins.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd. should benefit from 2% QoQ increase in volume (8.3 million metric standard cubic metre per day) and 45% rise in Ebitda/standard cubic metre to Rs 8. Mahanagar Gas Ltd.’s volume and Ebitda/scm is also estimated to increase by 4%/27% to 3.6 mmscmd/10.3.

However, Gujarat Gas Ltd. margin is estimated to remain under pressure (Ebitda/scm of Rs 7.5 versus Rs 8.7 QoQ) but volume is estimated to grow 14% QoQ to 8.3 mmscmd.