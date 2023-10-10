Oil And Gas Q2 Results Preview - Higher Gas Volume To Boost Earnings: Systematix
Higher transmission volume and strong trading profit to more than offset GAIL's weaker petchem and liquid hydrocarbons segments
Systematix Research Report
For Q2 FY24E, the operating profit of our coverage universe in gas sector is estimated to grow by a moderate 4.6% QoQ (22.6% YoY) to Rs 57.6 billion. Lower spot liquefied natural gas price along with higher domestic output supported the gas volume growth during the quarter. Ebitda margins are expected to dip marginally 20 basis points QoQ (+284bps YoY) to 10.2%. Spot LNG price, down by 73% YoY, regained 13.2% QoQ and averaged at US$12.6/metric million British thermal unit.
The global natural gas markets are tentatively returning to its normalcy which is aided by changes in demand patterns across key consuming nations.
City gas distribution companies’ Ebitda margin is expected to remain flattish QoQ as higher volume is largely expected to offset by lower margin on a QoQ basis.
Competition from propane would continue to impact Gujarat Gas’ margin at Morbi and expect it to report Ebitda/standard cubic metre of Rs 5.1/scm from Rs 4.7/scm QoQ (Rs 9.2 YoY).
Overall, volume is expected to jump by 23.4% YoY to 9.4 million metric standard cubic metre per day.
Indraprastha Gas Ltd./Mahanagar Gas Ltd. is expected to report a volume growth of 6%/2% YoY to 8.6/3.5 mmscmd in Q2 FY24E. Ebitda/scm is expected to drop to Rs 8.1/16.0 per scm versus Rs 8.3/16.8 in Q1 FY24.
