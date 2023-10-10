Oil And Gas Q2 Results Preview - Higher Gas Volume To Boost Earnings: Systematix

For Q2 FY24E, the operating profit of our coverage universe in gas sector is estimated to grow by a moderate 4.6% QoQ (22.6% YoY) to Rs 57.6 billion. Lower spot liquefied natural gas price along with higher domestic output supported the gas volume growth during the quarter. Ebitda margins are expected to dip marginally 20 basis points QoQ (+284bps YoY) to 10.2%. Spot LNG price, down by 73% YoY, regained 13.2% QoQ and averaged at US$12.6/metric million British thermal unit.

The global natural gas markets are tentatively returning to its normalcy which is aided by changes in demand patterns across key consuming nations.