Oil & Gas Q1 Review - OMCs Offset The YoY Slack; QoQ Performance Strong Across Sub-Segments: ICICI Securities

Q1 FY24 earnings for our oil and gas coverage universe were weak YoY for most sub-segments except the oil marketing companies. This helped offset sharp declines in upstream and gas utilities, and muted growth in city gas distributions and Reliance Industries Ltd. for Q1.

Sequential performance was stronger, with varied but strong QoQ improvement in operating earnings and profit after tax across our coverage universe.

Overall, Ebitda/profit after tax for the 12 companies grew two times/2.9 times YoY, with QoQ growth at 19%/13% respectively.

We would expect trends to normalise over H2 FY24E, with the base becoming more manageable and earnings improving steadily for RIL, gas utilities and CGDs.

However, OMCs are likely to see a declining trend over the rest of FY24E with a sharp dip in marketing margins and re-imposition of windfall taxes to dampen prospects.