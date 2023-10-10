Oil And Gas Sector Q2 Results Preview - Good Show Barring Gujarat Gas: Nirmal Bang

Oil marketing companies to report swing from loss to post-tax profit on lower retail fuel losses, hefty inventory gains and healthy gross refining margins (though down YoY). However, retail margins have dipped into losses over August-September 2023 – this implies loss in H2 FY24 for OMCs at current global oil price as pump price hike is ruled out.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd./Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd./Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. to report net profit of Rs 35.77 billion/Rs 46.89 billion/ Rs 23.18 billion versus losses in Q2 FY23; but it is a QoQ dip due to retail dipping into the red.

Excluding OMCs, Mahanagar Gas Ltd. to lead with 112.6% YoY growth in profit after ax followed by GAIL India Ltd. /Petronet LNG Ltd./Indraprastha Gas Ltd. with 30%/26.7%/18.4% YoY growth. We expect Gujarat Gas Ltd./Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. (the worst performer) to report 53.5%/2% YoY decline in profit after tax.

GAIL India's growth is likely due to higher earnings from gas transmission (both volume and tariff up) and marketing, and lower loss in petchem due to higher utilisation/sales volume. This will offset the pressure on liquefied petroleum gas and hydrocarbons.

Mahanagar Gas to outpace Indraprastha Gas and Gujarat Gas with hefty earnings growth, driven by gains in Ebitda per standard cubic metre from modest volume growth and lower gas cost, aided by higher administered pricing mechanism gas supply and reduced share of liquefied natural gas. Gujarat State Petronet to see higher tax versus beaten down Q2 FY23 tax, which will dent YoY profit before tax growth - volume growth seen at 20% YoY.