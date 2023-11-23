Oil And Gas Sector Outlook - Weak Petrochemical Cycle Expected In 2024: Prabhudas Lilladher
China added 2.75 mmtpa of new PE capacities in 2022, while the country announced 4.15 mmtpa of new PP capacities in 2023.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Chinese refiners have been increasing their petrochemical capacities to- diversify from transportation fuels like petrol and diesel (whose demand is expected to decline with anticipated pick up in electric vehicle) and
reduce dependency on imports.
Increase in capacities would lead to supply glut, amidst lack of commensurate global demand. We expect Reliance Industries Ltd., GAIL India Ltd. and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.’s petrochemical margins to remain suppressed in the near to medium term.
Accordingly, we downgrade our rating on RIL to ‘Accumulate’ from 'Buy' with SOTP based target price of Rs 2,618 (unchanged, valuing the standalone business at 7.5 times FY26 enterprise value/Ebitda, Jio at 15 times FY26 EV/Ebitda and Retail at 37 times FY26 EV/Ebitda).
We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on GAIL, driven by strong transmission and trading segments with target price of Rs 151 (earlier Rs 139) based on 10 times FY26 earnings per share of 12.7 and value of listed and unlisted investments at Rs 24. For Indian Oil, we maintain ‘Hold’ rating with target price of Rs 94 (unchanged) based on 0.7 times FY26 price/book value.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Bharti Airtel ROIC > WACC After Eight Years In FY25E, Can It Be A Rerating Catalyst? ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.