Oil And Gas Sector Outlook - Weak Petrochemical Cycle Expected In 2024: Prabhudas Lilladher

Chinese refiners have been increasing their petrochemical capacities to- diversify from transportation fuels like petrol and diesel (whose demand is expected to decline with anticipated pick up in electric vehicle) and reduce dependency on imports.

Increase in capacities would lead to supply glut, amidst lack of commensurate global demand. We expect Reliance Industries Ltd., GAIL India Ltd. and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.’s petrochemical margins to remain suppressed in the near to medium term.

Accordingly, we downgrade our rating on RIL to ‘Accumulate’ from 'Buy' with SOTP based target price of Rs 2,618 (unchanged, valuing the standalone business at 7.5 times FY26 enterprise value/Ebitda, Jio at 15 times FY26 EV/Ebitda and Retail at 37 times FY26 EV/Ebitda).

We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on GAIL, driven by strong transmission and trading segments with target price of Rs 151 (earlier Rs 139) based on 10 times FY26 earnings per share of 12.7 and value of listed and unlisted investments at Rs 24. For Indian Oil, we maintain ‘Hold’ rating with target price of Rs 94 (unchanged) based on 0.7 times FY26 price/book value.