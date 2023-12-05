Oil And Gas Sector Outlook - Jumbo Dividends, Rights Issue And Multiple Tailwinds: Dolat Capital
Diversified crude basket of oil marketing companies with sizeable discounts a real boost to GRM
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
FY24 turning out to be a blockbuster year for oil marketing companies with strong dividends. After a robust H1, H2 so far has been better than expected for OMCs, except for some inventory losses likely in Q3, if oil prices stabilise at $80-85/barrel of oil, which would, however, mean strong core earnings in Q4.
We estimate Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd./Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd./Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. to report Rs 246/Rs 154/Rs 354 billion reported profit after tax in FY24 (building refinery commissioning risk for HPCL), which implies 8%/9%/10% annual dividend yield for FY24 (BPCL and Indian Oil has already declared 5% each in the interim).
Post the general elections, the macro-political environment would improve.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.