Oil And Gas Sector Check - Retail Fuel Price Cut An Overhang For CGD Stocks: Nirmal Bang

Volatile refining margins may find limited solace from Russian crude:

The gross refining margins reported by OMCs are likely to see a significant decline YoY in FY24 due to the steep decline of 47.2% in diesel spreads to $15//barrel of oil in Q1 FY24 from Q4 FY23.

Even with the share of Russian crude indicated at 15% in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and more than 30% in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd./Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., the implied savings of ~$1.2/bbl to $2.4/bbl is unlikely to reverse the YoY decline in GRMs.

Q1 FY24 petrol/diesel spread over crude is down 43%/60% YoY to $15.5 per bbl/$15.1 per bbl.

The pressure on OMCs to cut prices overlooks the impact of declining oil and fuel spreads, which imply potential inventory losses that could eat into the gains in retail margins from the lower crude prices.