Oil And Gas Sector Check - Retail Fuel Price Cut An Overhang For CGD Stocks: Nirmal Bang
Volatile refining margins may find limited solace from Russian crude.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
In this report, we have discussed our scenario analysis for the imminent cut in retail petrol/diesel prices. We believe this would reduce the tailwinds for oil marketing companies. Such a cut also poses a risk to city gas distribution companies as the latter would be forced to cut compressed natural gas pump prices to maintain CNG growth rate, which entails a sacrifice in Ebitda/standard cubic metre.
Such a cut and the steep YoY decline in GRMs could dent the potential upside to OMC earnings in FY24, implied at current juicy retail margins.
Volatile refining margins may find limited solace from Russian crude:
The gross refining margins reported by OMCs are likely to see a significant decline YoY in FY24 due to the steep decline of 47.2% in diesel spreads to $15//barrel of oil in Q1 FY24 from Q4 FY23.
Even with the share of Russian crude indicated at 15% in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and more than 30% in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd./Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., the implied savings of ~$1.2/bbl to $2.4/bbl is unlikely to reverse the YoY decline in GRMs.
Q1 FY24 petrol/diesel spread over crude is down 43%/60% YoY to $15.5 per bbl/$15.1 per bbl.
The pressure on OMCs to cut prices overlooks the impact of declining oil and fuel spreads, which imply potential inventory losses that could eat into the gains in retail margins from the lower crude prices.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Cement Sector Check - Q1 FY24 North Price Decline But East And Central Is Up QoQ: IDBI Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.