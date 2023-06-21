Oil And Gas Sector Check - Consumption Hitting Fresh Highs, Valuations Rich For Most Companies: Anand Rathi

After a highly volatile FY23, we expect brighter prospects in FY24/FY25. This should stem from modest crude and liquefied natural gas prices, more sourcing of discounted crude and greater domestic gas supplies. Indian refiners’ gross refining margins could come at premiums to the benchmark while possible lower petrol and diesel retail prices closer to the elections could lead to some downside.

With a consumption-thirsty nation, we see more volume growth across segments. FY24E earnings of the oil and gas companies we cover would come from good volumes and margins, and lower gas and input costs from the year prior.

In this report, we try to capture key trends in the oil and gas sector globally, and its impact on the Indian oil and gas sector.