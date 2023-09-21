Oil And Gas Sector Check - CGDs Navigating Through Turbulent Waters: Motilal Oswal
Mahanagar Gas and Gujarat Gas witnessed margin expansion; Indraprastha Gas witnessed contraction.
Motilal Oswal Report
The onset of Russia-Ukraine war sent spot liquefied natural gas prices soaring to a peak of $54/metri million British thermal unit in August 2022.
Domestic administered pricing mechanism prices also reached $8.6/mmBtu during the October 2022-March 2023 period. As a result, compressed CNG turned expensive in a few cities as compared with dirtier alternate fuels such as petrol and diesel.
In order to encourage the shift to CNG (a cleaner fuel), the government had constituted the Kirit Parikh Committee to relook into the pricing mechanism of domestic APM gas. On April 06, 2023, the Union Cabinet granted approval for the implementation of the recommendations put forth by the Kirit Parikh Committee for pricing of natural gas.
Under the new pricing mechanism, natural gas produced from legacy fields will be priced at 10% of the Indian crude basket’s price, subject to dynamic floor and ceiling prices of $4/mmBtu and $6.5/mmBtu respectively.
We glanced through the annual reports of the three CGDs and below are the key takeaways from the same.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
