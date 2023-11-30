Oil And Gas Sector Check - Upstream: A Multi-Year Upcycle Underway: Motilal Oswal

Reliance Industries Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Oil India Ltd., GAIL India Ltd. and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. – our preferred stocks:

We are factoring in strong oil sales realizations($73/bbl after accounting for the impact of windfall tax) for ONGC/Oil India.

Additionally, moderate spot liquefied natural gas prices are expected to have a positive effect on Gujarat Gas Ltd. (which has a 35% spot exposure in its sourcing mix), Petronet LNG Ltd., and GAIL's transmission business.

Oil marketing companies’ refining margin, we believe, can continue to remain strong, aided by a tight-demand supply situation and Russian crude discounts.

However, we see potential for a setback on the marketing margin side due to retail price cuts for motor spirit/high speed diesel. For city gas distribution companies, we believe that Ebitda/standard cubic metre margins may have peaked and the benefits of lower gas prices may need to be passed on to the consumers.