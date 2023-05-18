Oberoi Realty Q4 Review - Growth Engines Ready To Fire; Levers For New BD Activity In Place: Dolat Capital

Oberoi Realty Ltd.'s presales of Rs 6.7 billion for the quarter came inline (our estimate: Rs 6.5 billion) aided by sales of three units in 360 west. The weak presales run-rate is set to witness a turnaround given a launch heavy FY24.

Notably Thane launches are ready and planned over the next two quarters. We also expect new tower launches in Goregaon given construction work already underway for two towers.

New business development activity is set to accelerate given sizeable ready inventory (Mulund + 360 west) of more than Rs 90 billion (estimate). We note that last quarter the developer acquired 8.5 acre land parcel in Pokhran (Thane) for Rs 1.9 billion consolidating its existing land bank in Thane. The management maintained status quo on the Gurgaon land parcel.

Rental asset pipeline remains on track with both the Borivali Mall and Commerz III ready for operations by early 2024. We estimate FY25 rental revenues from office and retail portfolio cumulatively growing four times to Rs 12.2 billion (versus Rs 2.9 billion in FY23).