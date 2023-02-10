Oberoi Realty Q3- Strong Launch Pipeline Ahead; Business Development Activity Set To Accelerate: Dolat Capital
Oberoi Realty plans on accelerating business development activity with proceeds from late cycle projects (Mulund / 360 west).
Dolat Capital Report
All round contribution to profit and loss from different segments translated into a return on equity of 25% /19% (annualized) for the quarter/nine months-FY23 respectively; reflecting the true underlying profitability of Oberoi Realty Ltd.’s operating assets. The higher revenues recognition in the residential segment (Mulund projects) aided the ROE print. Notably residential Ebitda margin came-in at 56.4%.
Presales (excluding 360 west) increased 15% QoQ aided by new tower launch in Borivali. The management remains confident of launching Thane (Kolshet) by mid- March and Pokhran in Q1 FY24.
We estimate net proceeds from these projects at ~Rs 80 billion. In this regard, the developer acquired 8.5 acre land parcel in Pokhran (Thane) for Rs 1.9 billion consolidating its existing land bank in Thane. Also, the management confirmed signing a memorandum of understanding for acquiring a land parcel in Gurgaon.
