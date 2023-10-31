Oberoi Realty Q2 Results Review - Gearing Up For Strong Launches In H2: Motilal Oswal

Oberoi Realty Ltd. pre-sales doubled QoQ to Rs 9.7 billion (down 16% YoY) and were 19% above our estimate, driven by healthy traction at its ultraluxury project, 360-West (Worli), which reported sales of four units worth Rs 3 billion. Eternia, Mulund posted the best-ever quarter with sales of 40 units, while the performance at the rest of the projects was steady in Q2 FY24. 

Oberoi Realty sold a total of 151 units versus 132/110 in Q2 FY23/ Q1 FY24. Sales volumes were flat YoY but rose 51% QoQ to 0.2 million square feet. Realisations improved 34% QoQ to Rs 43,700/ square feet due to a favorable mix in Q2 FY24. 360-West clocked realisations of Rs 126,000/sf versus acquisition price of Rs 64,000/sf.

Collections were flat QoQ but up 25% YoY to Rs 11 billion. Net debt reduced by Rs 3 billion to Rs 24 billion with the net-debt-to-equity ratio declining a bit to 0.18 times.

P&L performance:

Revenue jumped 77% YoY to Rs 12.2 billion in Q2 FY24 (26% above estimate), due to higher-than-expected sales from 360-West and a change in its accounting method from joint venture to line-by-line consolidation.

Thus, Ebitda margin improved 700 basis points to 52.4%, leading to a two-fold rise in its Ebitda to Rs 6.4 billion. profit after tax increased 43% YoY to Rs 4.6 billion with a PAT margin of 38%.