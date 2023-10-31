Oberoi Realty Q2 Results Review - Gearing Up For Strong Launches In H2: Motilal Oswal
Healthy traction at 360-West drives pre-sales and profit and loss beat
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Oberoi Realty Ltd. pre-sales doubled QoQ to Rs 9.7 billion (down 16% YoY) and were 19% above our estimate, driven by healthy traction at its ultraluxury project, 360-West (Worli), which reported sales of four units worth Rs 3 billion. Eternia, Mulund posted the best-ever quarter with sales of 40 units, while the performance at the rest of the projects was steady in Q2 FY24.
Oberoi Realty sold a total of 151 units versus 132/110 in Q2 FY23/ Q1 FY24. Sales volumes were flat YoY but rose 51% QoQ to 0.2 million square feet. Realisations improved 34% QoQ to Rs 43,700/ square feet due to a favorable mix in Q2 FY24. 360-West clocked realisations of Rs 126,000/sf versus acquisition price of Rs 64,000/sf.
Collections were flat QoQ but up 25% YoY to Rs 11 billion. Net debt reduced by Rs 3 billion to Rs 24 billion with the net-debt-to-equity ratio declining a bit to 0.18 times.
P&L performance:
Revenue jumped 77% YoY to Rs 12.2 billion in Q2 FY24 (26% above estimate), due to higher-than-expected sales from 360-West and a change in its accounting method from joint venture to line-by-line consolidation.
Thus, Ebitda margin improved 700 basis points to 52.4%, leading to a two-fold rise in its Ebitda to Rs 6.4 billion. profit after tax increased 43% YoY to Rs 4.6 billion with a PAT margin of 38%.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
UPL Q2 Results Review - Muted Performance Across Geographies Due To High Inventory: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.