Oberoi Realty - FY24 Expected To Be An Eventful Year For Launches, Business Development: Motilal Oswal

We believe Oberoi Realty Ltd. can significantly scale up its residential segment in FY24 as its key projects are finally set for launch. The conclusion of new transactions can help the company sustain robust sales beyond FY24.

Therefore, we see the following re-rating triggers in Oberoi Realty:

launch of the Thane project and customer response to the same, new project additions, healthy traction at 360-West, and significant scale-up in rentals.

We believe strong cash generation will allow Oberoi Realty to look for aggressive business development opportunities, which will provide further growth visibility.