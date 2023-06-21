Oberoi Realty - FY23 A Year Of Consolidation, FY24 A Year Of Launches: ICICI Securities
All eyes on Kolshet, Pokhran launches in Thane in FY24E.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
FY23 was a year of consolidation for Oberoi Realty Ltd. as it focused on-
completion of purchase of 50% of residual inventory in its 360 West, Worli project from Oasis Realty, the joint venture entity where it held 32.5% stake, for Rs 34 billion,
seeking fresh approvals for its two upcoming Thane projects (Pokhran and Kolshet) under the unified Development Control Regulations for Greater Mumbai, and
bringing the Commerz III office and Borivali mall projects near to completion. FY24E is all set to be a year of heavy launches with both Thane launches (Kolshet and Pokhran Road) set to be finally launched, along with a new tower at Elysian, Goregaon and completed Worli/Mulund/Borivali inventory.
Hence, we expect Oberoi Realty to clock at least Rs 60 billion of sales bookings each in FY24E and FY25E. Further, we expect company’s rental income to rise to Rs 11.3 billion in FY25E from Rs 2.9 billion in FY23 as Commerz III/Borivali malls rentals commence rentals from Q1 FY25E.
We retain our 'Buy' rating with a revised SoTP based target price of 1,210/share (earlier Rs 1,125) as we roll forward to March-24E net asset value and assume a 15% premium to NAV considering business development opportunities.
Key risks are decline in demand for residential housing and weak office leasing.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.