Oberoi Realty - FY23 A Year Of Consolidation, FY24 A Year Of Launches: ICICI Securities

FY23 was a year of consolidation for Oberoi Realty Ltd. as it focused on-

completion of purchase of 50% of residual inventory in its 360 West, Worli project from Oasis Realty, the joint venture entity where it held 32.5% stake, for Rs 34 billion, seeking fresh approvals for its two upcoming Thane projects (Pokhran and Kolshet) under the unified Development Control Regulations for Greater Mumbai, and bringing the Commerz III office and Borivali mall projects near to completion. FY24E is all set to be a year of heavy launches with both Thane launches (Kolshet and Pokhran Road) set to be finally launched, along with a new tower at Elysian, Goregaon and completed Worli/Mulund/Borivali inventory.

Hence, we expect Oberoi Realty to clock at least Rs 60 billion of sales bookings each in FY24E and FY25E. Further, we expect company’s rental income to rise to Rs 11.3 billion in FY25E from Rs 2.9 billion in FY23 as Commerz III/Borivali malls rentals commence rentals from Q1 FY25E.

We retain our 'Buy' rating with a revised SoTP based target price of 1,210/share (earlier Rs 1,125) as we roll forward to March-24E net asset value and assume a 15% premium to NAV considering business development opportunities.

Key risks are decline in demand for residential housing and weak office leasing.