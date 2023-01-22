Nykaa - Valuation Turning Palatable: ICICI Securities
We had always liked FSN E-Commerce Ventures' (Nykaa) business model.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
We had always liked FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.'s (Nykaa) business model. That said, post its listing on the Indian bourses, we've been staying on the sidelines due to valuations beyond our ability to comprehend (at peak stock price, revenue compound annual growth rate requirement over the next 20 years was 23%).
Post ~70% correction from peak, in SoTP, beauty and personal care business now accounts for ~77% of current price, assuming it's a defensible and high-growth business in medium term.
Reverse discounted cash flow shows 15% revenue CAGR requirement at 20% Ebitda margin. We ascribe Rs 100/share for BPC business. We believe cyclical slowdown in BPC and fashion businesses is somewhat priced in.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.