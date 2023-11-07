Nykaa Q2 Results Review - Moderate On Revenues, Weak On Gross Profit, Ebitda: Dolat Capital
Rich valuations, high expectations, increased competition are the barriers
Dolat Capital Report
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 revenues was in-line, gross profit below estimates. Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax were below estimates driven by lower gross profit and higher marketing costs.
Gross merchandise value/revenue/gross profit/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax grew by 25/22/16/32/53% YoY. Nykaa's gross profit was impacted due to higher discounting and Ebitda due to increased marketing spends. Scope for margin expansion in beauty and personal care remains limited. Fashion likely to remain key growth and margin expansion driver in the near-term.
Reduce revenue/Ebitda estimates by 2/12% for FY24E and 8/18% for FY25E to factor moderate growth on account of competition, slowdown and lower gross profit/Ebitda margins. Led by its strong business position in BPC, superior execution and with its evolution as House of Brands; we expect Nykaa to trade at premium.
But, rich valuations and increased competition are key risk. Downgrade to 'Reduce' with target price of Rs 150 at five times FY26E enterprise value/sales (versus Rs 165 at six times FY25E EV/sales).
