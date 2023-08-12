Nykaa Q1 Results Review - Moderate On Revenues, Weak On Gross Profit, Ebitda: Dolat Capital

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 revenues were in-line. But Ebitda/profit after tax were below estimates driven by lower gross margin and higher sales and distribution and other opex.

Gross merchandise value/revenue/gross profit/Ebitda /adjusted profit after tax grew by 24/24/21/60/15% YoY. Increase in depreciation and amortisation and finance costs on new stores/warehouses dragged net profit.

Nykaa’s core beauty and personal care business continues to deliver well on growth as well as profitability front. Fashion continues to struggle in managing profitable growth trajectory.

New businesses (Nykaaman, Superstore, International etc.) to remain in investment mode but losses shall moderate.

We reduce our revenue/Ebitda estimate by 3/19% for FY24E and 4/13% for FY25E to factor moderate growth in Fashion and lower gross profit/Ebitda margins.

Nykaa is trading at 6.7/5.4 times FY24/25E enterprise value/sales. Led by its strong business position in BPC, superior execution, profitability focus and with its evolution as House of Brands; we expect Nykaa to trade at premium.

Reiterate 'Buy' with target price of Rs 165 at six times EV/sales (earlier Rs 170 at six times FY25E EV/sales).

Risks of increased competition from some of the large well-capitalised players is key risk.