Nuvoco Vistas Q4 Results Review - Consistency In Debt Reduction Remains A Challenge: Dolat Capital
Nuvoco Vistas reported volume, Ebitda, Ebitda/tonne in line, however revenue, realisation below estimates.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. reported volume, Ebitda, Ebitda/tonne in line, however revenue, realisation below estimates, whereas adjusted profit after tax above estimates.
Nuvoco Vistas posted -0.1% YoY (+12.4% QoQ) growth in revenue to Rs 29.3 billion as -5.3% YoY (+16.5% QoQ) in volume to 5.2 million tonne, which was offset by +6.2% YoY (-2.9% QoQ) in realisation/tonne to Rs 5,101. Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax -10.5%/ +270.1% YoY to Rs 3.8 billion/ Rs 1.4 billion.
We expect 9.6%/ 31.4% revenue/ Ebitda compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E led by 10.3%/ 10.3% volume growth and -1.0%/ 0.0% cement realisation growth in FY24E/ FY25E.
However, we expect significant improvement in adjusted profit after tax to Rs 5.5 billion in FY25E versus 479 million net loss in FY23.
We broadly decrease our revenue/ Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax estimates by 5.3%/ 4.9%/ 8.6% for FY24E factoring lower volume and realization. However, maintain our estimates for FY25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
L&T, SRF, Apollo Tyres, Nuvoco Vista, Birla Corp, Mahanagar Gas & More Q4 Results Review: HDFC Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.