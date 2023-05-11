Nuvoco Vistas Q4 Results Review - Consistency In Debt Reduction Remains A Challenge: Dolat Capital

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. reported volume, Ebitda, Ebitda/tonne in line, however revenue, realisation below estimates, whereas adjusted profit after tax above estimates.

Nuvoco Vistas posted -0.1% YoY (+12.4% QoQ) growth in revenue to Rs 29.3 billion as -5.3% YoY (+16.5% QoQ) in volume to 5.2 million tonne, which was offset by +6.2% YoY (-2.9% QoQ) in realisation/tonne to Rs 5,101. Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax -10.5%/ +270.1% YoY to Rs 3.8 billion/ Rs 1.4 billion.

We expect 9.6%/ 31.4% revenue/ Ebitda compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E led by 10.3%/ 10.3% volume growth and -1.0%/ 0.0% cement realisation growth in FY24E/ FY25E.

However, we expect significant improvement in adjusted profit after tax to Rs 5.5 billion in FY25E versus 479 million net loss in FY23.

We broadly decrease our revenue/ Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax estimates by 5.3%/ 4.9%/ 8.6% for FY24E factoring lower volume and realization. However, maintain our estimates for FY25E.