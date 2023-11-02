Nuvoco Vistas Q2 Results Review - Improvement In Profitability To Support Net Debt Reduction: Dolat Capital
We maintain our Ebitda estimates for FY24E/ FY25E and introduce FY26E.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. reported revenue, volume in line, however Ebitda, Ebitda/tonne and adjusted profit after tax below estimates, whereas realisation above estimates.
Nuvoco posted + 7.2% YoY (-8.3% QoQ) growth in revenue to Rs 25.7 billion led by + 5.6% YoY (+2.4% QoQ) in realisation/tonne to Rs 5,208 coupled with + 1.2% YoY (-10.6% QoQ) in volume to 4.5 million tonne.
Ebitda +71.8% YoY to Rs 3.3 billion. Net loss of Rs 182 million versus Rs 1.3 billion net loss YoY.
We expect 7.4%/ 22.2% revenue/ Ebitda compound annual growth rate over FY23-26E led by 4.6%/ 9.2%/ 4.8% volume growth and 2.5%/ 0.6%/ 0% cement realisation growth in FY24E/ FY25E/ FY26E.
However, we expect significant improvement in adjusted profit after tax to Rs 6.4 billion in FY26E versus 479 million net loss in FY23.
We maintain our Ebitda estimates for FY24E/ FY25E and introduce FY26E. As we roll over to FY26E, we upgrade from 'Accumulate' to 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 437 based on eight times consolidated FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda.
Key Risk: Lower profitability/ higher net debt versus estimated.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
PNC Infratech Q2 Results Review - Broadly InLine; New Order Inflow Crucial: Axis Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.