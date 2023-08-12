Nuvoco Vistas Q1 Results Review - Improvement In Profitability To Support Net Debt Reduction: Dolat Capital

Outlook and Valuation

We like Nuvoco for its sizable presence in high growth east region, increasing share of premium products (37%), focus on improving trade share (73% in Q1 FY24), industry leading 1.83 times clinker factor.

Net debt/ Ebitda increased to 3.6 times in FY23 versus 3.4 times (FY22) due to Rs 17.1 billion/ Rs 4.9 billion operating cash flow/ capex and then to decline to 2.4 times/ 1.7 times in FY24E/ FY25E factoring Rs 14.1 billion/ Rs 5.5 billion and Rs 20.2 billion/ Rs 9 billion OCF/ capex respectively.

As profitability has been improving for last three quarters and we believe it to further improve along with net reduction of Rs 1 billion/ Rs 6 billion in FY24E/ FY25E, we assign a higher multiple of eight times (earlier seven times).

Thus, we upgrade from 'Sell' to 'Accumulate' with a revised target price of Rs 392 based on eight times consolidated FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda and 50% capital work in progress of FY25E.