Nuvoco Vistas Q1 Results Review - Improvement In Profitability To Support Net Debt Reduction: Dolat Capital
Nuvoco Vistas reported results in line, however adjusted profit after tax below estimates.
Dolat Capital Report
Nuvoco posted +5.8% YoY (-4.2% QoQ) growth in revenue to Rs 28.1 billion led by +7.3% YoY (-4.7% QoQ) in volume to 5 million tonne, which was partially offset by - 1.9% YoY (-0.3% QoQ) in realisation/tn to Rs 5,085. Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax +6.2%/ - 29.4% YoY to Rs 3.9 billion/ Rs 145 million.
Outlook and Valuation
We like Nuvoco for its sizable presence in high growth east region, increasing share of premium products (37%), focus on improving trade share (73% in Q1 FY24), industry leading 1.83 times clinker factor.
Net debt/ Ebitda increased to 3.6 times in FY23 versus 3.4 times (FY22) due to Rs 17.1 billion/ Rs 4.9 billion operating cash flow/ capex and then to decline to 2.4 times/ 1.7 times in FY24E/ FY25E factoring Rs 14.1 billion/ Rs 5.5 billion and Rs 20.2 billion/ Rs 9 billion OCF/ capex respectively.
As profitability has been improving for last three quarters and we believe it to further improve along with net reduction of Rs 1 billion/ Rs 6 billion in FY24E/ FY25E, we assign a higher multiple of eight times (earlier seven times).
Thus, we upgrade from 'Sell' to 'Accumulate' with a revised target price of Rs 392 based on eight times consolidated FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda and 50% capital work in progress of FY25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
