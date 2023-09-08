Nuvoco Vistas - Focus On Cost, Debt Reduction: HDFC Securities

We met up with the management of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. The management noted a healthy cement demand trend. On the cost front, in addition to its ongoing efforts to further squeeze its fuel costs, it expects more savings from waste heat recovery system ramp-up, railways sidings, a rising share of alternative fuel and raw material, and the resumption of Nimbhol captive power plant.

Nuvoco is targeting to reduce net debt to Ebitda to below two times before taking up major expansions. Existing capacities can support ~7% volume compound annual growth rate during FY23-FY26E.

It would take up brownfield clinker expansion in the north first, followed by a greenfield project in Karnataka.

We continue to like Nuvoco for its strong retail focus, premium brand presence, and improving balance sheet. We maintain our Ebitda estimates (28% CAGR during FY23-25E), leading to net debt to Ebitda cooling off to 1.8 times in FY25 (from 3.8 times in FY23).

We maintain our 'Buy' rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 475/share.