Nuvoco Vistas - Focus On Cost, Debt Reduction: HDFC Securities
Fuel cost reduction and other cost savings to buoy margin.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
We met up with the management of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. The management noted a healthy cement demand trend. On the cost front, in addition to its ongoing efforts to further squeeze its fuel costs, it expects more savings from waste heat recovery system ramp-up, railways sidings, a rising share of alternative fuel and raw material, and the resumption of Nimbhol captive power plant.
Nuvoco is targeting to reduce net debt to Ebitda to below two times before taking up major expansions. Existing capacities can support ~7% volume compound annual growth rate during FY23-FY26E.
It would take up brownfield clinker expansion in the north first, followed by a greenfield project in Karnataka.
We continue to like Nuvoco for its strong retail focus, premium brand presence, and improving balance sheet. We maintain our Ebitda estimates (28% CAGR during FY23-25E), leading to net debt to Ebitda cooling off to 1.8 times in FY25 (from 3.8 times in FY23).
We maintain our 'Buy' rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 475/share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ITD Cementation - Robust Order Pipeline, Stable Ebitda Margins Are Key Positives: HDFC Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.